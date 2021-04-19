ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 73.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.78.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $373.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.77. ANSYS has a one year low of $244.53 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

