Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.22). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.07) to ($4.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.47.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $31,431,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,350 shares of company stock worth $847,991 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. 15,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,144. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

