Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) Receives C$16.01 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.34.

Several research firms have commented on APHA. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Standpoint Research decreased their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA traded up C$0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.07. 2,866,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545,057. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.84. Aphria has a twelve month low of C$3.93 and a twelve month high of C$40.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.