Apollo Currency (APL) Market Cap Hits $125.64 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $125.64 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

