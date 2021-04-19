Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.0 days.

Shares of APPEF stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. Appen has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

