Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 19.5% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 429.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 307.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 82.7% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 252.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 741,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $85,893,000 after buying an additional 531,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

