Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

