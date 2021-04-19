AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

ATR stock opened at $148.08 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $149.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.