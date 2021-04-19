ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post $794.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $786.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.80 million. ArcBest posted sales of $701.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.