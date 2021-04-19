ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARCB. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Shares of ARCB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ArcBest by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

