Arcblock Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $25.67 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00066080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00089620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00636480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.95 or 0.06484786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

