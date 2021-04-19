Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners’ (NASDAQ:ATSPU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 20th. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ ATSPU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

About Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.