Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCUS opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

