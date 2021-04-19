Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $28.68

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.68, but opened at $27.23. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $899,405 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,895,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.