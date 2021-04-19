Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

