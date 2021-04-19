Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE AWI opened at $97.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $97.85.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,173. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,595,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.