Arqma Reaches Market Capitalization of $159,404.92 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 75.1% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $159,404.92 and $442.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,720.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,173.30 or 0.03900366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.72 or 0.00489440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $930.00 or 0.01669050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.90 or 0.00629760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.23 or 0.00545987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00061652 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.98 or 0.00419926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003785 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,987,180 coins and its circulating supply is 8,942,636 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

