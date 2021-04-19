Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stake Boosted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 140,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.78. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,179. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $381.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.261 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $32,043.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $656,639. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

