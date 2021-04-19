Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

AOTVF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

