ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ASOS from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $74.28 on Thursday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

