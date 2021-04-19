Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in March

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASBFY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.