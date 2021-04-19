Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $66.87 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

