AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,706,895. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

