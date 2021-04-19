AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 753,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $31.03 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

