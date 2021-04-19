Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.76 ($80.89).

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR NDA opened at €73.16 ($86.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.38. Aurubis has a one year low of €42.43 ($49.92) and a one year high of €74.64 ($87.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.