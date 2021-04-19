Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.10 ($6.95).

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

LON:AUTO traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 579.40 ($7.57). The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,262. The stock has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 566.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 574.32. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 435.10 ($5.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.