Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Update

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR opened at $79.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,176. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 297,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.