AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCEL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

