Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.92

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 451370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Avnet alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.