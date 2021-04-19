Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Azul (NYSE:AZUL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.60. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Santander downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Azul by 9.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 3.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

