Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.20 price target (up previously from $21.60) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday.

Get Azul alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,272,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Azul by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288,743 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth $9,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.