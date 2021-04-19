B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Cut to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.76.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 13.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after buying an additional 14,549,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 526.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 3,835,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,681,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 1,092,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

