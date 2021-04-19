Banano Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $17.92 million and $173,401.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banano has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063254 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00270972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.39 or 0.00185776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,149 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,834,705 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

