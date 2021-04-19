Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Declares Dividend of $0.41

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4145 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

BKKLY opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.