Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,224,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

