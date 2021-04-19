Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHWY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.32.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $84.15 on Friday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of -195.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,252,102 shares of company stock worth $510,916,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,907,000 after purchasing an additional 171,632 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

