Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.22

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.22 and last traded at $90.97, with a volume of 680851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

