Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €55.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.80 ($55.06).

Shares of DWNI opened at €45.13 ($53.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.91. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

