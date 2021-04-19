Barclays Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $650.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $619.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $385.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.41. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $267.11 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

