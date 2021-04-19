Barclays Cuts Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $27.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PING. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $316,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,682,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 5,023.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 379,821 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $7,998,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $7,767,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.