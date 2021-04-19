Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Investec downgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HSBC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 101,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

