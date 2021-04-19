Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.84 Million

Analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $26.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.55 million and the lowest is $25.12 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $18.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $111.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.55 million to $120.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $117.40 million, with estimates ranging from $110.51 million to $124.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million.

BBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Barings BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 115,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,902. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $494.97 million, a P/E ratio of -258.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.59%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.