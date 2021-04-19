Barton Investment Management Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barton Investment Management reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.7% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $3.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 336,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,514. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

