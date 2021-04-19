Baugh & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,664,410. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $203.63 and a 1-year high of $342.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.