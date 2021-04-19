Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Interest Update

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,890,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 25,060,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.