Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

