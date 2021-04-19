Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $43.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BSY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,050. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,545 shares of company stock valued at $27,861,163.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

