Beowulf (BWF) Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Beowulf coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $12.53 million and $118.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00672401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

