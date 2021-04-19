Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €216.54 ($254.75).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €218.75 ($257.35) on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €213.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €193.94.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.