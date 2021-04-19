Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives $95.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

BLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $45.74. 12,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,457. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,253 shares of company stock worth $44,519,050 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

